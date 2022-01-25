Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.51

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.51 and last traded at $11.93, with a volume of 1630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Topcon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Topcon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical and digital technological products. It operates through the following business segments: Smart Infrastructure, Positioning Company, Eye Care, and Others. The Smart Infrastructure segment provides positioning and surveying instruments including Total station, Layout navigator, Mobile mapping, 3D Laser scanner, Field controller, Level, Theodolite, Rotating laser, and Pipe laser.

