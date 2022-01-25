Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Receives C$121.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$121.39.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TIH shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toromont Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, Senior Officer Jennifer Cochrane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.00, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,265,000. Also, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.25, for a total value of C$566,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$234,427.50. Insiders sold a total of 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $767,660 in the last quarter.

TSE TIH opened at C$107.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.84 billion and a PE ratio of 28.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.21. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of C$85.68 and a twelve month high of C$115.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.17.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$997.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.06 billion. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.4999998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

