Traders Buy Large Volume of LiveVox Call Options (NASDAQ:LVOX)

LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 3,591 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,134% compared to the typical volume of 291 call options.

In other LiveVox news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden bought 253,000 shares of LiveVox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $1,252,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LiveVox during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LiveVox in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

Shares of NASDAQ LVOX opened at $4.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. LiveVox has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $10.74.

LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.58 million. Equities research analysts expect that LiveVox will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

