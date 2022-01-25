TransAlta (TSE:TA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.12

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.12 and traded as low as C$12.88. TransAlta shares last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 994,356 shares changing hands.

TA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CSFB dropped their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.85.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$850.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TransAlta (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

