Transcat (TRNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Transcat to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.20 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 6.11%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TRNS opened at $89.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.57 million, a P/E ratio of 58.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.73. Transcat has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $101.05.

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.29, for a total transaction of $3,055,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total value of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,420 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Transcat by 111.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,521 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transcat in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Transcat by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,657 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Transcat by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 415.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRNS shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.64.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

