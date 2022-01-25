Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCLAF traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296. Transcontinental has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $21.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.93.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

