Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Downgraded to Sell at Canaccord Genuity Group

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$1.65 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark decreased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.35 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.20 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.25 price objective on Trevali Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevali Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.43.

Get Trevali Mining alerts:

Trevali Mining stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$1.42. The company had a trading volume of 354,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$140.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.32 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

See Also: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Trevali Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevali Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.