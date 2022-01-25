TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 769,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TriMas were worth $24,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriMas by 18.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,428,000 after buying an additional 388,629 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,656,000 after purchasing an additional 242,130 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRS stock opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $38.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.70.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

