TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 58 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 79.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,824,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 8.5% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 558.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 25,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASY opened at $189.22 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.39 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.59.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

