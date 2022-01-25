TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 153.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $61,000.

BATS:ITA opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.20.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

