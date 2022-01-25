TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,127 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NUE. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $95.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 11.96%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

