TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 268.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Airbnb by 252.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,295,000 after buying an additional 188,541 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Airbnb by 58.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,364,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,322,000 after buying an additional 1,608,724 shares during the period. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $682,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,145,824 shares of company stock valued at $210,854,851 over the last ninety days. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABNB shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Airbnb from $152.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upgraded Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $147.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.71 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.72.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

