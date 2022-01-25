TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 404 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Broadleaf Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 203,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,404,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,955,000. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,551,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $271.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $334.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.88. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.84.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

