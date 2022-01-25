TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Takes $202,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 31.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

Shares of IYH opened at $271.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $287.61. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $238.04 and a twelve month high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.