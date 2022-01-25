TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank. The company provides commercial and private banking services to middle market businesses, professionals and high net worth individuals. It offers deposit products, commercial and industrial loans as well as cash management services which consist of online balance reporting, online bill payment, remote deposit, liquidity services, wire and ACH services, foreign exchange, controlled disbursement services and capital market services. Tristate Capital Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. TriState Capital has a 1 year low of $17.16 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

In other TriState Capital news, CEO James F. Getz sold 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $107,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TriState Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in TriState Capital in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in TriState Capital by 101.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC bought a new position in TriState Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

