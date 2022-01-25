Truist Financial Corp Buys 253 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 3.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $48.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.60.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.54, for a total transaction of $52,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robb A. Lemasters bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.99 per share, for a total transaction of $244,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

