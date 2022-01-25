Truist Financial Corp Decreases Stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 19.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% during the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter worth $563,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $1,498,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $423,000. 67.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $28.16 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.92 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.93%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, Director Charles Jr. Beard acquired 988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $25,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

