Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,000 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXP. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. 55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXP opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 1 year low of $15.03 and a 1 year high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.

