Truist Financial Corp Sells 16,919 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Truist Financial Corp cut its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 85.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,919 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter valued at about $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Shares of RS opened at $152.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.79.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.