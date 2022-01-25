Truist Financial Corp Sells 243 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 17.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 215.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 181.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $600.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $582.44 and a 200 day moving average of $467.01. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.14 and a 52 week high of $638.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.97.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

