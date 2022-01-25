Truist Financial Corp Sells 42,099 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,099 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,245,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,883,000 after acquiring an additional 284,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after acquiring an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,738,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,837,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,068,000 after buying an additional 224,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $30.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $44.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 15.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

