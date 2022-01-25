Truist Financial Corp Takes $461,000 Position in Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN)

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $3,078,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,981,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STVN. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stevanato Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €26.56 ($30.18).

Shares of STVN stock opened at €18.62 ($21.16) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.47. Stevanato Group Spa has a 52 week low of €16.25 ($18.47) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($33.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported €0.10 ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of €0.46 ($0.52) by (€0.36) (($0.41)). The firm had revenue of €214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €211.79 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

