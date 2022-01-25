Truist Financial Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $20.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BE has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.79.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 36,319 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total value of $1,256,637.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bbva USA increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

