Truist Financial Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Hold

Truist Financial cut shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $470.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, down from their previous target price of $690.00. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.16 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a hold rating and issued a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut shares of Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $556.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $387.15 on Friday. Netflix has a 1-year low of $351.46 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $171.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $594.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $423,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

