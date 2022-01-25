Truist Financial Trims Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Target Price to $52.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunrun from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.95.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $27.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. Sunrun has a 12 month low of $23.33 and a 12 month high of $87.56.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 5,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $312,292.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,701,188. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $387,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336,069 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,935 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 303.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,542,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $155,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

