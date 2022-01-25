Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Tricia Plouf Sells 3,500 Shares

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Tricia Plouf also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $432,425.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.56. 794,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.35.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

