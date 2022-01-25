TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

Shares of TRST stock opened at $33.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.54. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.78 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $652.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.40 per share, with a total value of $113,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 5,448 shares of company stock worth $177,889. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

