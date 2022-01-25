TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Shares Sold by Ironwood Investment Management LLC

Ironwood Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. TTEC makes up approximately 1.5% of Ironwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Ironwood Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of TTEC worth $2,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,448,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,381,000 after acquiring an additional 33,940 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in TTEC by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,698,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in TTEC by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 466,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 429,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $3.73 on Tuesday, reaching $75.76. 136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,717. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $517,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTEC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.80.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

