Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

TKC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, VTB Capital downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,299 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,651 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TKC opened at $3.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.63. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.68%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

