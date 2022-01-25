Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $430.98 Million

Analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to post sales of $430.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $429.40 million to $432.56 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $283.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyler Technologies.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $459.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded down $17.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $448.91. 1,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a PE ratio of 122.20 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $509.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $497.48. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total value of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock valued at $34,852,502. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyler Technologies (TYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.