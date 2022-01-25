U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on USB. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Shares of USB opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

