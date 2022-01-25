Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Ukrproduct Group Limited (LON:UKR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.43 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Ukrproduct Group shares last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07), with a volume of 5,370 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.60.

About Ukrproduct Group (LON:UKR)

Ukrproduct Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes dairy foods and beverages in Ukraine and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Branded Products, Beverages, Non-Branded Products, Distribution Services and Other, and Supplementary Products. The Branded Products segment provides processed cheese, hard cheese, packaged butter, and spreads.

