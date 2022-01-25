Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350 at Barclays

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective upped by Barclays from GBX 2,200 ($29.68) to GBX 2,350 ($31.71) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($47.22) target price on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,743.75 ($37.02).

LON ULE opened at GBX 2,970 ($40.07) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,137 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,075.70. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of GBX 1,850 ($24.96) and a one year high of GBX 3,420 ($46.14). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

