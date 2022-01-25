Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 17.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Under Armour by 172.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 370,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,874,000 after purchasing an additional 882,360 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 53.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,813,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,673,000 after purchasing an additional 634,200 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 18.5% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,440,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,887,000 after buying an additional 537,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,859,000 after buying an additional 533,997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Under Armour by 1,865.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 472,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,282,000 after buying an additional 448,646 shares during the period. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UA shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.67.

In other Under Armour news, COO Colin Browne sold 47,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Kevin A. Plank sold 336,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $7,516,216.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 651,289 shares of company stock worth $14,166,091 over the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UA stock opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

