UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

UNCRY has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, November 25th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

UniCredit stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 75,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.59. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $8.23.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

