United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Patusky sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $460,368.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total transaction of $1,207,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,634,066. 12.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $202.15 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $218.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.09 and a 200-day moving average of $198.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

