Upfiring Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Over the last seven days, Upfiring has traded 131.9% higher against the dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $579.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring (UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

