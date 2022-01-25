UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) Raised to Buy at DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPMMY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of UPM-Kymmene Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

UPMMY stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.08. UPM-Kymmene Oyj has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $41.77.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj engages in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides softwood, birch, and eucalyptus pulp for tissue, specialty, and graphic papers and packaging; sawn timber for joinery, packaging, furniture, planning, and construction industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for the petrochemical industry.

