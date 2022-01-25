Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Shares Gap Down to $91.36

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $91.36, but opened at $87.03. Upstart shares last traded at $91.94, with a volume of 25,084 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.36.

Get Upstart alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.40. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. Research analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,690,366 shares of company stock valued at $342,568,854. 25.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,866,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Upstart by 791.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,338 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME acquired a new position in Upstart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Upstart by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the last quarter. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Company Profile (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.