UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on UroGen Pharma from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.17. UroGen Pharma has a 12 month low of $6.84 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $11.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 173.25% and a negative net margin of 283.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UroGen Pharma will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other UroGen Pharma news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 46,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total value of $429,757.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $31,121.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,723 shares of company stock worth $512,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in URGN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 707.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 359.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000.

About UroGen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

