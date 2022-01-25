US Bancorp DE Acquires 6,421 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,752,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $225,964,000 after purchasing an additional 367,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $187,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,871 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 749,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,793,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 582,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 150,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 540,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 14,058 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNS stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

