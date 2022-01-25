US Bancorp DE Buys 9,561 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU)

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDU) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 2.26% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 113,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 21,355 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 433,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 75,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 50,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IBDU stock opened at $25.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

