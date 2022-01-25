US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,171,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,514 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,413,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 111,233 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,638,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,963,000 after buying an additional 14,867,593 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambev by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,495,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,368,000 after buying an additional 2,096,000 shares in the last quarter. 8.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.18.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.0839 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

