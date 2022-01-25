US Bancorp DE Has $3.43 Million Position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $402,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,635,000 after purchasing an additional 40,781 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

HEWJ opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day moving average of $39.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.