US Bancorp DE Has $3.46 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,133,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,063,433,000 after purchasing an additional 347,101 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in LKQ by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,911,710 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,195 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,396,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $623,927,000 after acquiring an additional 310,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after acquiring an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,995,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $511,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,422 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.80.

LKQ stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

