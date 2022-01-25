US Bancorp DE Has $3.49 Million Stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,885,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,569 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPM International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,083,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get RPM International alerts:

NYSE:RPM opened at $89.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.93 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $101.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.04). RPM International had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 45.85%.

Several research firms recently commented on RPM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of RPM International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPM International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.71.

In other news, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.