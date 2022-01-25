US Bancorp DE Has $3.88 Million Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Cohen & Steers worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Cohen & Steers by 36.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 672 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 21.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 22.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohen & Steers in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.31. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.43 and a 12 month high of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $1.39. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.86%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

