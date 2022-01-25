US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after buying an additional 36,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,930,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,813,000 after acquiring an additional 152,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,388,000 after acquiring an additional 333,789 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 19.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,782,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,711,000 after purchasing an additional 453,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Columbia Banking System by 9.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,547,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after purchasing an additional 215,749 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $35.46 on Tuesday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

