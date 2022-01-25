US Bancorp DE Sells 409 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 24.4% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 497,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,064,000 after acquiring an additional 97,450 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 27.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ferrari by 20.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth about $7,507,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 18.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $231.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.89. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $183.82 and a twelve month high of $278.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 21.11%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note. Societe Generale upgraded Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $189.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.