Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 605.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $276.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $312.84 and its 200-day moving average is $305.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $239.41 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.